OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July 12, 2023, reports confirmed that the Ouachita Parish School Board experienced a revenue shortfall in the 2022-2023 fiscal year. According to the Ouachita Citizen, the Ouachita Parish School Board reported less than $400,000 in its main operating fund during the recent fiscal year, mostly because of the cost of utilities and supplies.

After a public hearing was held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, the school board approved an amended operating budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. According to reports, the school board realized some $149.5 million in revenues for the general fund while its expenditures totaled some $152.9 million, which resulted in a revenue shortfall.

The school board ended the fiscal year with approximately $22.3 million in its general fund, which is approximately $400,000 lower than its original projection of $22.7 million. Officials confirmed that its initial estimate for the school board’s utility costs rose by $1 million.

According to the Ouachita Citizen, officials reported that revenue allocations mandated under the state Minimum Foundation Program decreased for the fiscal year 2022-2023 for the first time. The school board received some $120 million in Minimum Foundation Program funding in the past year.

Although there is anticipation that the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds will end soon, officials advised that the budget was revised to account for future costs to maintain projects and purchases funded under ESSER.

Reports confirmed that the school board projected that it would cost some $1.2 million to maintain Chromebooks purchased with ESSER funds after the federal funding was exhausted. ESSER 2 funds are set to expire on September 30, 2023, and ESSER 3 funds are set to expire on September 30, 2024.