WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At Tuesday’s meeting, Superintendent Don Coker announced new principal’s assistant principals for local schools, including Ouachita Jr High, Goodhope middle school, Sterlington high school, and West Monroe high school.
For the next school year, I did make those decisions. Just felt like the choices we made were the right choices for the schoolsTodd Guice, Assistant Superintendent and incoming Superintendent
The process of construction and renovation projects was also on Tuesday’s agenda. The board discussed the progress of the Sterlington middle school that is currently being built. Officials say they are looking at September or October to get a realistic time frame of when the school will be done.
Our biggest project right now is the construction of the new middle school in Sterlington. We are progressing with that; we have a new multipurpose facility built at Richwood high school. Several of our school have man traps are being constructed around the district so all sorts of projects that are continuously going on.Todd Guice, Assistant Superintendent and incoming Superintendent
School board members also approved an 800-dollar bid for camera installation in classrooms.
I had a long meeting recently with law enforcement officials. We just feel like the installation of cameras in the classroom is just another step in providing some security in case of a threat for our students and our employees. I care greatly about the district and the success that we have. Just continue to do what we’ve done in the past and looking to improve the areas that we need improvement on.Todd Guice, Assistant Superintendent and incoming Superintendent