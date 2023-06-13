WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/ KARD ) — At Tuesday’s meeting, Superintendent Don Coker announced new principal’s assistant principals for local schools, including Ouachita Jr High, Goodhope middle school, Sterlington high school, and West Monroe high school.

For the next school year, I did make those decisions. Just felt like the choices we made were the right choices for the schools Todd Guice, Assistant Superintendent and incoming Superintendent

The process of construction and renovation projects was also on Tuesday’s agenda. The board discussed the progress of the Sterlington middle school that is currently being built. Officials say they are looking at September or October to get a realistic time frame of when the school will be done.

Our biggest project right now is the construction of the new middle school in Sterlington. We are progressing with that; we have a new multipurpose facility built at Richwood high school. Several of our school have man traps are being constructed around the district so all sorts of projects that are continuously going on. Todd Guice, Assistant Superintendent and incoming Superintendent

School board members also approved an 800-dollar bid for camera installation in classrooms.