OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 14, 2023, officials of the Ouachita Parish School Board announced that multiple students became Regional winners of the National History Day Competition. The students will be advancing to the state competition in New Orleans, La.
For a list of the winners, be sure to view the table below:
|Student
|School
|Place
|Category
|Gage Ellis
|Ouachita Parish High School
|First
|Group Documentary
|Maximillion Grubbs
|Ouachita Parish High School
|First
|Group Documentary
|Brianna Robinson
|Ouachita Parish High School
|First
|Individual Exhibit
|Ka’Mya Harris
|Ouachita Parish High School
|Second
|Individual Exhibit
|Jossy-Brooklyne Chamcheu
|Good Hope Middle School
|First
|Individual Essay