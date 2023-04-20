OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 14, 2023, officials of the Ouachita Parish School Board announced that multiple students became Regional winners of the National History Day Competition. The students will be advancing to the state competition in New Orleans, La.

For a list of the winners, be sure to view the table below:

StudentSchoolPlaceCategory
Gage EllisOuachita Parish High SchoolFirstGroup Documentary
Maximillion GrubbsOuachita Parish High SchoolFirstGroup Documentary
Brianna RobinsonOuachita Parish High SchoolFirstIndividual Exhibit
Ka’Mya HarrisOuachita Parish High SchoolSecondIndividual Exhibit
Jossy-Brooklyne ChamcheuGood Hope Middle SchoolFirstIndividual Essay
  • Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Schools
