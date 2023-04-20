OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, April 14, 2023, officials of the Ouachita Parish School Board announced that multiple students became Regional winners of the National History Day Competition. The students will be advancing to the state competition in New Orleans, La.

For a list of the winners, be sure to view the table below:

Student School Place Category Gage Ellis Ouachita Parish High School First Group Documentary Maximillion Grubbs Ouachita Parish High School First Group Documentary Brianna Robinson Ouachita Parish High School First Individual Exhibit Ka’Mya Harris Ouachita Parish High School Second Individual Exhibit Jossy-Brooklyne Chamcheu Good Hope Middle School First Individual Essay