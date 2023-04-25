WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, April 24, 2023, officials of the Ouachita Parish School Board announced that Dan Lane was selected to be the next principal of West Monroe High School. Officials confirmed that Lane’s new role at West Monroe High School will be effective on July 1, 2023.

Lane will be replacing Principal Shelby Ainsworth, who will be retiring at the end of June 2023.