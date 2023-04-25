WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, April 24, 2023, officials of the Ouachita Parish School Board announced that Dan Lane was selected to be the next principal of West Monroe High School. Officials confirmed that Lane’s new role at West Monroe High School will be effective on July 1, 2023.
Lane will be replacing Principal Shelby Ainsworth, who will be retiring at the end of June 2023.
While serving as an assistant principal at West Monroe High School since 2002, Mr. Lane has been primarily responsible for school safety, discpline, and facility management. Mr. Lane served as a principal in Richland Parish prior to arriving at West Monroe High School. Mr. Lane is determined to continue to make the pursuit of excellence a priority at West Monroe High School through the identification of the current and future challenges that face today’s high schools through strong problem-solving, communication, and instructional leadership.
Mr. Lane is committed to ensuring that all students learn to their maximum potential and to fostering innovation through collaboration with teachers, staff, students, and families. He fully understands the traditions and expectations of excellence that West Monroe High School is known for.
Finally, I want to thank the members of our team for their participation in this very important process. We are blessed to have gifted individuals in our district that make decisions susch as theses extremely difficult. With their help, we have selected an excellent leader to continue to grow the successes of West Monroe High School.Superintendent-Elect Todd Guice, Ouachita Parish School Board