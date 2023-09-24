WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Shooting Range brought its Vintage Rifle Match competition back to life.

The competition is like participating in living history that is affordable to all amateur shooters.

“If it could only talk, I would love to know what it would have to say,” amateur shooter Bo Shaw said.

Whether you’re a professional shooter or a beginner, the program is offered to everyone regarless of their experience. Colonel for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Larry Knight, says the department has been bringing this program for everyone for almost 20 years.

“We are in conjunction with the Civilian Marksmanship Program. People can bring all their rifles out of their closets, and out of their safe. Bring them out here and shoot. We will have a little fun competition. You don’t win any money, but enjoy it.”

Shaw has been shooting for over seven years. He says it is fun to shoot something with so much history behind it.

“ This is an M1 Garand rifle, and it was our main service rifle in World War II, Korea, and the beginning of Vietnam. It was probably made in 1942, or early 1943. So, it’s a very good chance that it may have gone overseas.”

Meanwhile, TC Trichel, who has been shooting for seven years, took the fun competition to the next level. She got first place for scoring the first 100 yards and then 200 yards.

“If you actually do what you do in practice, that is great. I feel really good about it. I just came out with the mindset that this is going to be my day to get it. My rifle is 100 years old. It’s a Springfield 1903.”

To participate in the next competition, you can contact The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Shooting Range by clicking here.