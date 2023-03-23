MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, March 20, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury approved the Cooperative Endeavor Agreement with the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum. According to officials, the Cooperative Endeavor Agreement is the last step needed for the Jury to provide $500,000 in the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The funding was made available to local government bodies during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Police Jury members awarded the American Rescue Plan act funds to each of their districts to go toward the construction of a proposed 22,000-square-foot museum in Forsythe Park in Monroe, La.