OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On April 7, 2023, the President of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury, Shane Smiley, declared a state of emergency in Ouachita Parish due to heavy rainfall and high water levels on the Ouachita River that required the closure of floodgates and the activation of pumping stations. As of May 3, 2023, the level of the Ouachita River has fallen, the floodgates have been opened, and most pumping stations are no longer active.

According to officials, the need for an emergency response in Ouachita Parish related to possible flooding along the Ouachita River is no longer needed.