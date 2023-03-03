OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 6, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury meeting will be held in the newly refurbished Ouachita Parish Police Jury Administrative Building. The building is located at 100 Bry Street in Monroe.

The Police Jury plans to continue hosting their meetings at this location. The building is the former location of the Ouachita Parish School Board Central Office.

On April 21, 2020, the Police Jury purchased three buildings from the School Board. The School Board’s former Central Office was chosen to be the location of the Police Jury’s administrative offices, and the move was made on October 28, 2022.

The Police Jury is required by state law to provide office space for the Assessor, Clerk of Court, Coroner, District Attorney, Registrar of Voters, and Sheriff. All are located in the Parish Courthouse downtown except the Coroner and Registrar of Voters.

As a result of the new buildings, the Police Jury has been able to vacate the courthouse to provide more space for the Sheriff and Clerk of Court. It is planned for the Police Jury to house the coroner at 800 Jackson Street, and to move the Registrar of Voters from the Ouachita Parish Health Unit building to 700 St. John Street. Rent payments for the Coroner and Registrar of Voters’ offices will be reduced as a result of these changes.