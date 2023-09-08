According to the CDC, West Nile virus (WNV) is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On September 8, 2023, officials of the Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement District confirmed that approximately 5 mosquito pools, representing five locations, tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Ouachita Parish. Officials also confirmed that the mosquito pools were collected on August 31, 2023.

The mosquito pools are located in the following areas:

The Garden District and between Ferrand and High 165 in Monroe.

Between West Monroe High School and First West, and near the intersection of Warren Drive and Cypress Street in West Monroe.

Near Mt. Vernon Church Road in western Ouachita Parish.

The affected urban areas will be treated by means of ground ULV larviciding on September 11, 2023, and September 12, 2023. According to officials, Mount Vernon Church Road has been treated.

For more information, be sure to call 318-323-3535.