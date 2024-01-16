OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials with Ouachita Parish announced road closures as of 4:30 PM. Parish roads are currently open but may still have icy conditions in several areas. Icing will continue to be a problem in some areas tonight due to predicted freezing temperatures. Driving during the night is considered to be hazardous.

The following roads are closed in the Monroe and West Monroe area: