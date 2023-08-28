OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 28, 2023, at 9:00 PM, and on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 9:00 PM, the Ouachita Parish Mosquito Abatement will be conducting aerial spraying for mosquitoes.

According to officials, the following areas to be treated are the urban areas of Monroe and West Monroe including Richwood and Bawcomville/Brownsville, Sterlington proper, the Howard Brown Road area, and near the intersection of Hwy. 80 and I-20.

Spray time will be approximately 9:00 PM through approximately 2:00 AM.