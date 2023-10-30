All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 30, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a student in possession of a loaded handgun magazine at East Ouachita Middle School at approximately 8:20 AM. According to deputies, they identified the student and determined he allegedly had the loaded magazine but did not have a handgun in his possession.

The student, a juvenile, was arrested and charged with one count of Illegal Carrying of a Weapon (a loaded magazine).