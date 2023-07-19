OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana heat can be tough and extremely hard for firefighters as they suit up in 75 pounds of gear to serve and protect the community. Jason Ditta with the Ouachita Parish Fire Department says the extra weight combined with the fires and heat outside can cause firefighters to experience heat illnesses.

Heat is a factor that is added to the already hot temperatures that you deal with at a fire scene. The gear is added weight; things we have to carry all add to the weight and adds to the possibility of being overcome by heat related illnesses. Jason Ditta, Ouachita Parish Fire Department

However, the heavy gear and heat will not stop the first responders from fulfilling their heroic duties.

The fire fighters on the trucks train constantly every day and every shift; they are constantly training outdoors in these temperatures that we have now. They do it all the time, so they are prepared for the situations that we are facing right now. Tips we use are the same that we advise the public on of course: stay hydrated, it’s hard to limit the time in heat dealing with fire so you never know when they’re going to happen. We work in shifts, we alternate in and out take breaks and drinking fluids like water and Gatorade on scene. Jason Ditta, Ouachita Parish Fire Department

They are hiring if you are interested in joining this team of heroes. For more information, visit the Ouachita Parish Fire Department website, or call 318 325 1621. Applications are due on September 15, 2023.