WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Although everyone loves to celebrate the new year by popping some firecrackers, it is important to be safe while doing so.

Jason Ditta at the Ouachita Parish Fire Department recommends seeing a professional firework show. However, if you choose to pop your own fireworks from home, it is important to soak the fireworks in water before throwing them out.

One of the biggest reasons for fires caused by fireworks is people not dowsing the fireworks off with water and throwing them in a trash can near their home.

Sparklers are a favorite during the holidays, but they cause roughly one-quarter of emergency room visits related to injuries caused by fireworks. Ditta recommends using glow sticks as a safer alternative, as they are fun for all ages.

If you would like to further ensure firework safety in your home or community, CLICK HERE.