OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On April 21, 2023, Deputy Minette Burt retired from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office after 20 years of service. Deputy Burt began her career in the Communications department in 2003, then transferred to the Civil Division before serving in the records division for the last several years.

Minette enjoys traveling, shopping at estate sales, and spending time with her pets. She looks forward to spending her time enjoying those activities.