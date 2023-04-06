UPDATE (04/06/2023)— The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies have identified the three victims as 23-year-old Keiara McCraw, 24-year-old Annesha Coleman, and 22-year-old Anija Coleman.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On April 6, 2023, around 12:30 AM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fatal accident on the 100 block of Ole Highway 15 in West Monroe. According to deputies, all three occupants of the vehicle were found deceased.

According to reports, the vehicle was south bound on Ole Highway 15 when the driver apparently lost control and struck a tree. The crash is under investigation and the identity of the three victims is not being released at the time pending notification of family.