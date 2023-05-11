OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Officials of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office have announced that an individual has reportedly called residents and impersonated a police officer and deputy. Authorities reminded residents in Ouachita Parish that the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office does not contact residents via phone, telling them they can pay off a warrant or fine in this manner.

A person identifying themselves as a Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy, Sgt. Jacob Greer, calls the potential victim, advising them there is a warrant out for their arrest or they owe a fine. To avoid arrest they can pay a cash amount by credit card or a Green Dot type cash card by phone. This is a nationwide scam that circulates throughout the country periodically. The caller will identify themselves as an officer with a local Law Enforcement agency in that area and then will proceed to say there is a warrant issued or a fine due from the person answering the call. The phone number showing up on the person’s phone will be a spoofed local number, usually the number of the agency the caller claims to represent. This is the case here, as our main number 318-329-1200 was shown on caller ID. While most people are aware of this and other type scams, we remind you to never give out personal credit information or agree to a cash card purchase should you receive a call of this nature. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

If Ouachita Parish residents receive this type of scam call, be sure to contact authorities at 318-329-1200.