OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 24, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office warned residents about a phone scam after receiving reports that individuals received calls where the caller identified themselves as an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy or a Monroe Police Department Officer. During the call, the caller advised the person answering the call that a warrant had been issued for them.

The phone numbers of OPSO (329-1200) and MPD (329-2600) are spoofed, making it look like the call is originating from one of the departments. The caller goes on to say to avoid being arrested, the person has to purchase a Green Dot cash card and give the caller the information to pay the fine. Neither OPSO nor MPD handles warrant matters in this manner nor at anytime do we advise anyone to purchase a Green Dot card to pay a fine. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office