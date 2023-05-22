All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE: According to authorities, the victim has been pronounced deceased after a stabbing took place at the Town and Country Apartments in Monroe, La. Authorities will not release the name of the victim and the person of interest has been taken custody.

Authorities are conducting interviews and NBC 10 is on the scene gathering information. As always, we will keep you up to date with the latest.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10:25 AM, deputies of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing at Town and Country Apartments. According to authorities, the person of interest in the stabbing has been taken into custody and the victim has been transported to a local hospital.

