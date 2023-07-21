OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, July 20, 2023, at approximately 11 PM, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Old Sterlington Road. Upon arrival, deputies located a victim at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to authorities, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and an investigation is underway. No further details are available at this time.

