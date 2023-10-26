UPDATE(10-26-23)— On Thursday, October 26, 2023, 16-year-old Sawyer Studt was reportedly found safe. Thank you to everyone who helped bring Sawyer Studt home.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s is attempting to locate a runaway juvenile 16-year-old Sawyer Studt. According to authorities, Studt is described as a white male who stands five feet and nine inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Studt was last seen on October 25, 2023, in the Thomas Road area of West Monroe. According to authorities, he was last seen wearing a flat-brim hat, a silver nose ring, a silver chain necklace, and carrying a black backpack. If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact 318-329-1200.