All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 28, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Calhoun, La. due to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with 28-year-old Hosie A. Franklin, who was asleep in the driver’s seat.

After deputies gained consent to search the vehicle, they located the following items:

154 ecstasy pills

Xanax

Buprenorphine pills

Oxycodone pills

Methamphetamine

Deputies questioned Franklin about the amount of ecstasy and Franklin allegedly claimed that the narcotics were for personal use; however, he also claimed that he did not have knowledge of the other narcotics found in the vehicle. Franklin was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance and four counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.