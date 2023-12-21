All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Over the past several months, Metro Narcotic agents have received information that Darius Reese allegedly sold narcotics from a residence on South 3rd Street in Monroe, La. During the investigation, authorities obtained arrest and search warrants for Reese and his home. On December 19, 2023, agents arrived at Reese’s home and knocked on the door, announcing their presence.

According to authorities, they gained entry into the residence and located Reese along with three other subjects. Reese was taken into custody and a search was conducted in the home.

During the search, agents found the following items:

Multiple glasses of Pyrex dishes containing crack cocaine residue

Multiple boxes of sandwich bags

Two digital scales

A loaded Smith and Wesson SD9

A loaded Ruger LC9

Steven Model 940 shotgun

Browning 12ga shotgun

Authorities went on to discover that a 15-year-old juvenile was in the residence during the search warrant. Authorities also noticed that Reese’s home was near Jefferson Elementary School.

Reese was arrested and charged with over 10 counts of drug-related offenses.