All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office SCAT team constructed an investigation for illegal narcotic activity on Henry Martin Road in West Monroe, La., which resulted in the arrest of two subjects, Cody Baugh and Lea Kerry.

During the investigation, deputies executed a search warrant and retrieved approximately 55 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 45 grams of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, an AK-47 rifle, and an AR-15 rifle.

Baugh and Kerry were booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with the following: