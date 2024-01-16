OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that the following roads will experience closure due to inclement weather:
- Well Road from RR track to New Natchitoches Road.
- I-20 EB Mall exit loop
- I-20 EB on-ramp from LA 34 (Stella/Mill Fly ramp)
- I-20 WB loop entrance ramp at St. John St.
- Endom Bridge
- Lee Joyner Expressway
- 18th Street Overpass
All other parish roads are open but have icy conditions and are hazardous to drive. We recommend motorists stay home if at all possible.Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office