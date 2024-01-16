OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that the following roads will experience closure due to inclement weather:

  • Well Road from RR track to New Natchitoches Road.
  • I-20 EB Mall exit loop
  • I-20 EB on-ramp from LA 34 (Stella/Mill Fly ramp)
  • I-20 WB loop entrance ramp at St. John St.
  • Endom Bridge
  • Lee Joyner Expressway
  • 18th Street Overpass

All other parish roads are open but have icy conditions and are hazardous to drive. We recommend motorists stay home if at all possible.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office