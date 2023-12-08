MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 7, 2023, senior Ouachita Parish residents got into the holiday spirit at the Ouachita Council on Aging for the Annual Christmas Dance. The City of Monroe hosted the annual dance at the Ouachita Council on Aging where the senior residents enjoyed food and fellowship.

The Ouachita Council on Aging’s Executive Director, Loretta Hudson, spoke with KTVE/KARD about the reason the annual Christmas dance is special to senior residents in Ouachita Parish.