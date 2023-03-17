OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 17, 2023, fourth graders at Ouachita Christian School visited the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office as part of a school lesson. During the students’ tour, they were shown the Communications Center, Investigations, and observed a mock trial in the courthouse.
The students were also given a hands-on tour of the Patrol Unit and the SWAT Bearcat. This visit was in conjunction with their accelerated reading class, where they are reading crime stories and mysteries.