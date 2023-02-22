WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Board of Aldermen for West Monroe held a meeting Tuesday night. where two major ordinances were proposed. The ordinances focus on the Hotel Corridor Economic Development District and the West Monroe ISF Hotel Development District. An Ad Valorem property tax was proposed to be levied with the Hotel Corridor Economic Development District. While a hotel occupancy tax was proposed to be levied with the West Monroe ISF Hotel Development District.

The two districts include the West Monroe indoor sports complex, the hotel that will be connected to it, the Ike Hamilton expo center, and hotels and other lots that can be used as hotels in the vicinity of the sports complex.

“One would be only the hotel that would be located next door to the indoor sports complex and connected to the indoor sports complex, so that one is the ad valorem tax that would be levied. The other EDD that was formed is the Hotel Economic Development District and that would be the hotels that are right in the vicinity of the Indoor sports complex, plus the Ike Hamilton center and the new sports complex. And that would be if approved and if levied a one percent occupancy tax.” Mayor Staci Mitchell, Mayor of West Monroe

Mayor Mitchell says money that is generated in these districts must be used for the economic development of the districts.

“As far as what it would be used for, anything that is for economic development at those facilities. So if there is a new parking lot that needs to be done because of the use on it; If there is infrastructure that needs to be added to generate more income and generate new businesses and job opportunities for our community those are the type of things that it could be used on.” Mayor Staci Mitchell, Mayor of West Monroe

Mayor Mitchell says the proposal has not been approved or voted on yet, but they plan to revisit the issue in 30 days and vote on it.