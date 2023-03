MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — John Hartwell, the Athletic Director of the University of Louisiana Monroe, met with officials of the City of Monroe and Mayor Friday Ellis to be officially welcomed to Monroe, La. Hartwell was named the Athletic Director for ULM on January 26, 2023.

So excited to welcome the new ULM Athletic Director John Hartwell and his family to the City of Monroe! Looking forward to great things to come with the Warhawks and our family at ULM. City of Monroe