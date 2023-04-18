WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Jason Pleasant was designated to become the next Police Chief of West Monroe. Pleasant has served as the director of the Green Oaks Detention Center since January 2021.

Pleasant has nearly 30 years of experience working in law enforcement, including 17 years at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. He has also worked with the youth in the community as a football and baseball coach.

Pleasant is expected to be appointed as the Chief of Police of the West Monroe Police Department at the board of Alderman meeting that will take place on the evening of April 18, 2023.