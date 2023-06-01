MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Fourth District Attorney’s Office, Jermel Lamar Coleman has been sentenced to 25 years of hard labor in prison for Manslaughter after he fatally shot his stepfather, Randolph Givens, on June 21, 2019. Coleman was sentenced on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in the 4th Judicial District Court.

On June 21, 2019, officers of the Monroe Police Department were called to Cargo Lane in regard to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Divins, who was bleeding and suffering from several gunshot wounds to his head, chest, and arms.

Divins advised officers that a Black male wearing a mask shot him. According to officials, Divins died shortly after being transported from the scene.

Officers were informed by witnesses that a black Cadillac was seen driving in the area where Divins was shot. One of the witnesses mentioned that Divins told them that the vehicle had been following him the entire day.

According to officers, they observed the vehicle in several locations in surveillance videos. Authorities were advised by an informant that Coleman, who was Divins’ former stepson, was involved in Divins’ death.

After the informant provided pictures of Coleman’s vehicle, the vehicle appeared to be the same vehicle in the surveillance videos. Coleman’s vehicle was located on Norris Drive in Bossier City, La.

A search warrant was obtained for Coleman’s residence and vehicle. During the search, authorities seized a Taurus 9mm pistol and a M&P 22 caliber rifle. The firearms were transported to a crime lab in Shreveport, La. The firearms were confirmed to be the same weapons that were fired at the crime scene.

Coleman was interviewed by officials and confessed to fatally shooting Divins. According to court documents, authorities learned that Coleman allegedly shot Divins due to an issue that took place over 18 years ago. Authorities also learned that Coleman traveled from Bossier to Monroe, La. on the day of the shooting.

After the shooting took place, Coleman returned to Bossier City. On June 22, 2022, Coleman declined a plea offer made by the state of Louisiana and an initial trial was scheduled for September 12, 2022. The trial was later rescheduled approximately three times until Coleman entered a guilty plea for Manslaughter on May 15, 2023.

Coleman was initially charged with Second-Degree Murder.