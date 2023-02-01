All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 31, 2023, around 11:33 PM, an off-duty deputy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a Nissan Altima driving around the property of Banner Ford, which is located on Frontage Road in Monroe, La. According to the deputy, the business was closed for the day and secured by two locked gates.

Once the deputy attempted to make contact with the vehicle, the driver led the deputy on a high-speed chase down Frontage Road and Interstate 20. The vehicle eventually lost control and crashed into a ditch.

The driver then exited the car and fled the scene on foot until the off-duty deputy placed the suspect in handcuffs. The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Larry Edward Brown and he allegedly advised the deputy that he received the vehicle from someone named “Randy.”

According to Brown, he fled the scene because he was scared. Authorities made contact with the owner of the vehicle and were advised that the car was recently towed to Sparks Nissan in Monroe, La. and no one had permission to drive it.

Brown was arrested and charged with the following offenses: