MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center first birth of 2024 is a set of twin girls. According to Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center, Heaven Renae Myles was born at 5:44 A.M., this morning. Renae weighed 5 pounds and measured 18 inches long.

Her twin sister Halo Bella-Mae Myles was born almost an hour later at 6:43 A.M., she weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces, and measured 18 and a quarter inches. According to Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center, the mom and the girls are doing well and resting on the first day of 2024.

They both were adorned in special New Year Baby outfits and blankets. They will soon be welcomed home by mom, dad, and a 1-year-old brother.