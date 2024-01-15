MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 16, 2023, Ochsner LSU Health urgent care locations and clinics will be closed. Outpatient and surgical procedures are cancelled with the exception of emergent and urgent cases.

Patients are encouraged to reschedule in the MyOchsner app or by calling the clinic during business hours. Be sure to visit ochsnerlsuhs.org/weather for the latest updates.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please dial 911. All Ochsner hospitals are operating normally, including emergency departments.