MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– State Farm announced a good neighbor citizenship grant to the Northeast region highway safety’s — “Destination Zero Deaths” campaign.

The grant will help with car seat safety and educational materials for young distracted driving initiatives.

Susan Mitchell, Northeast Louisiana Highway Safety Coordinator, told NBC 10 about the grant. “We obtained a grant from State Farm to obtain car seats for families in our community that need car seats. We’ve got 45 car seats that have been purchased, and we’ll be going around the Northeast region to install car seats and help families secure their kids safely.”

If you’re in need of a car seat, you can visit one of the nine fitting stations in northeast Louisiana. A certified car seat technician can also help you properly install and fit your car seat.