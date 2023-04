MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum will host Sunday Champagne Brunch on April 23, 2023, from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM, located at Chennault Park Drive in Monroe. The event will include live music featuring Reaux Fareal.

Photo courtesy of Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Musuem

For more information contact the Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Musuem at 318-342-8889.