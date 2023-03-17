WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Starting in April, the community is invited to attend the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council’s outdoor Brown Bag Concert Series each Wednesday at noon. This event is an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors, musical entertainment, and a delicious lunch at Palace Park at 220 DeSiard Street.

Concert goers can grab some family and friends and listen to different artists throughout the month of April. People in attendance can also pack a lunch for the event or purchase a $6 lunch on site from Newk’s. Mulhearn’s will be providing free cookies.

The performances are free to all. Picnic blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged.

Below are the dates and performers for the Brown Bag Concert Series:

April 5- Lee Denton

April 12- Josh Madden and Abby Thomas

April 19- Bill Haley

April 26- Homegrown Band’

For more information, call the Arts Council office at (318) 397-6717 or (318) 397-6754. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors to the old Palace Department Store, next to the park.