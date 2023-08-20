MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Leading up to the start of the Fall semester, the North Monroe College Ministry welcomed current and new students to a Sunday College to help students build connections among students, and their church.

“It’s great. I think it provides students around Monroe, whether they go to ULM or not, a great environment to come in and get free food. To be with friends they may not have,” one college student, Jin Yang said.

College pastor of North Monroe Baptist Church, Chris Craighead Jr., says the goal is to encourage students to get involved and help them address social issues.

“They need to be talking to their peers and understand that there are priorities and stresses that they are about to hit. And to get them to understand that we are here for them if they want to talk, or if they have anything going on. A lot of times, we talk to them about prioritizing their school work and how they are prioritizing that with friends. So, we are just trying to help them do that as best as we can.”

College intern, Connor Stanfill says college ministry no only brings students together, but also provides opportunities within the community.

“I think the local church is a really big thing because it is more of a connection place where you can make connections with. Older people in the church who can help build you up. I mean, the College Ministry by itself it’s amazing. It’s really fun and energetic. Some of my good friends go to LA Tech, actually. I have a friend who came from Tech to ULM. So, it’s really fun to have all the schools kinda have to pull each other.”

Craighead says the College Ministry is open and available to help students succeed.

“We talked about the opportunities on how to serve the city. How we are always serving kids. How we can serve students. So, we are giving them all the opportunities to sign up and do that. Being in front of them and saying, hey we care about you. We want you to succeed. And how we can help you as much as possible.”

“I’m very excited to go back to school. I’m ready to go back to campus to be with my friends again,” Yang added.

To reach out to the North Monroe College Ministry, you can contact Pastor Chris Craighead Jr. at chris@northmonroe.com or call at (318) 331-6956.