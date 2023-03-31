MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The University of Louisiana Monroe will host the North Louisiana Spring Fling Volleyball Tournament in the Activity Center on April 1, 2023, and April 2, 2023. According to officials, this event is expected to generate over $129,500 in economic impact for Ouachita Parish, as well as 300 hotel room nights.

We are honored that 2D Sports has chosen Monroe to host their volleyball tournament. This is their first year of hosting beach and indoor volleyball events, and Monroe is the largest event in their initial year. We look forward to a long-term partnership with 2D Sports and welcoming the athletes and their families to Monroe. Scott Bruscato Executive Vice President of sales

For more information, contact 318-387-5691.