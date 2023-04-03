MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Investors, community stakeholders, site selectors, realtors, and businesses looking for key site selection data in Northeast Louisiana can now use the powerful, interactive online tools built into the North Delta Regional Planning and Development District’s enhanced website.

The mobile-friendly online tools make it easier for potential investors to gather information about available commercial and industrial sites and buildings in Northeast Louisiana. Thousands of data points on demographics, workforce, consumer spending, business, industry, talent, incentives, and more are available through easy-to-use tools.

InvestNorthDelta.com, a new economic development website, is devoted to helping and growing the business community through information and research.