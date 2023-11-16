WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 17, 2023, there will be an unveiling of a new NELA Music Trail marker in honor of the Twin City Jamboree at West Monroe Convention Center, located at 901 Ridge Avenue in West Monroe, La. The event will have the following Twin City Jamboree performers:

Laymon Godwin

Wilford Ray

Gene Stewart

Billy Camp

Annette Cupit Lee

Scooter Howard

Carl Burton

Edward Sawyer

Alice Faye

Larry Allen

Steve Joyner

Rita Spillers

Attendees are asked to arrive at the event no later than 4:45 PM.