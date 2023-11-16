WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 17, 2023, there will be an unveiling of a new NELA Music Trail marker in honor of the Twin City Jamboree at West Monroe Convention Center, located at 901 Ridge Avenue in West Monroe, La. The event will have the following Twin City Jamboree performers:
- Laymon Godwin
- Wilford Ray
- Gene Stewart
- Billy Camp
- Annette Cupit Lee
- Scooter Howard
- Carl Burton
- Edward Sawyer
- Alice Faye
- Larry Allen
- Steve Joyner
- Rita Spillers
Attendees are asked to arrive at the event no later than 4:45 PM.