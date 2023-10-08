WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As the Celtic celebrations continued across the Arklamiss, New Iona Presbyterian Church hosted its Kirkin’ Celtic Sunday in West Monroe on Sunday, October 8.

“Our church takes its name from the little small island off the West Coast of Scotland called Iona,” pastor of the New Iona Presbyterian Church Lane Thompson said.

Thompson says the church seeks to preserve the traditions and culture of the Celtic heritage in West Monroe.

“A lot of our traditions are very Celtic here. In fact, Scotland is full of small towns just like ours.”

Scotland native Christina Frazier moved to the U.S. in the late sixties. She says she is glad to call West Monroe her new home.

“It makes me feel very warm-hearted to feel that everyone is participating. People from outside the church come as well. So, I feel very blessed to be able to recognize our roots, and to be proud of them.”

Even though the scenery has changed a bit, Frazier says she remains truthful to her Celtic roots.

“You would be surprised every time I speak to someone they say, oh, but I have Scottish roots, I got some Scottish in me. So, we are all a little Scottish.”

The event was followed by a family picnic and wee highland games for the whole family.