MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 3, 2023, Monroe officials announced that a new Dollar General Market will be built on Jackson Street in Monroe, La. According to officials, the addition to the neighborhood aims to cater to the needs of local residents, offering a one-stop shopping destination for household essentials.

This will be the first time in over 20 years a fresh food grocery store has opened in this area.

We are thrilled to be bringing Dollar General Market to Monroe. We recognize the importance of having access to fresh, wholesome foods, and this new location will cater to the needs of our residents. Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis

On November 9, 2023, at 4 PM, the groundbreaking for the new Dollar General Market will take place at 4203 Jackson Street in Monroe.