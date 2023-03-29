BAWCOMVILLE, La (KTVE/KARD)— There is only one way to bridge the gap in the affordable housing crisis, and that’s by creating more low-cost housing. The Sandal Family Apartments are an affordable apartment complex set to open in Bawcomville in April. NBC 10 and FOX 14 learned about this low-cost comple

Jeff Glover, partner with MGM Development Group, explained why they chose Bawcomville for this project. “Bawcomville is one of the poorest areas in Ouachita Parish, and if you drive around through the neighborhood, there’s an abundance of substandard housing. This $15.3 million storm-resistant, certified green, and gated community is basically an investment to help lift the community up.”

Glover expressed that they hope this complex breaks the chain of childhood poverty in the area. “40% of the children in Ouachita Parish under the age of five are living in poverty; the key to helping break that cycle of poverty is to provide more stable housing.”

Some of the great things about these new apartments are the clubhouse, which has a computer lab and fitness center. Also, the rent will be based on the tenant’s income.

The Wellspring is a group that focuses on helping with homelessness. Calvin Williams, the assistant director, expressed how The Wellspring feels about the new apartments. “We are desperately in need of some affordable housing for a lot of our clients, who are typically of minimum or low average income. I hope this will be something that will motivate other developers and investors that they should find properties and land that they can continue to be able to invest in to be able to bring some more of our affordable housing.”

If you’re interested in leasing, you can call (318) 669-4664.