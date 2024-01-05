JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 15-year-old was killed and five others were injured during a fire at a deer camp, according to Jefferson County authorities.

Jefferson County Sheriff James Bailey said four people were transported to Merit Health Natchez, and one was transported to Jefferson County Hospital. One of the patients taken to Natchez was later transported to Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

The victims have not been identified. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.