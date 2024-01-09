MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 9, 2024, Tarver Braddock, who was a Neville High School student-athlete who died as a result of a fire at a campfire in Mississippi, will be laid to rest. The Neville Tiger Network released a statement about the support that the Braddock family has received during this heartbreaking time.

Today we lay to rest a young man who was taken from us much too soon. Our community has banded together to support the Braddock family in a way rarely seen in these times. We ask that today and every day after that as you pray for them, show love for them, play for them, laugh with them, cry with them, always remember him. Rest easy Tarver. Neville Tiger Network

On January 4, 2024, Jefferson County authorities were called to a fire at a deer camp. Jefferson County Sheriff James Bailey said four people were transported to Merit Health Natchez, and one was transported to Jefferson County Hospital. One of the patients taken to Natchez was later transported to Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

According to reports, Braddock was pronounced deceased at the scene. The community has expressed their condolences and their thoughts about the tragedy.

All of us are deeply saddened by the news of the fire that took the life of one of our players Tarver Braddock. Please, wrap the Braddock family with prayers during this difficult time. Also, please pray for the other young men who have been impacted by this, as well as their families. While they continue to heal their bodies and their hearts, we want to let them all know that the Neville community is standing behind them as they deal with this unspeakable tragedy. We are thankful to all who have reached out from around the state who have expressed condolences. We kindly ask that you respect the privacy of these families in their time of grief. Jeff Tannehill, Neville High School Head Football Coach

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.