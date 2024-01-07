MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Mississippi officials confirmed that 15-year-old Neville High School student was killed in a fire at a deer camp in Jefferson County Friday, January 5.

Although there is limited information at this time, Jefferson County Sheriff James Bailey told KTVE that six teens were involved in the fire, and ‘one didn’t make it.’

Jefferson county deputies say they responded to the fire around 4 a.m. on Friday. Officials say the fire happened on Noble-Swamp Road in Lorman, Mississippi. Officials say five teens were able to get out through a window, but one was unable to escape. Bailey said the five teens were badly burned, but did not suffer life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials say one 15-year-old Neville High School student was pronounced dead at the scene.

KTVE reached out to Neville High School officials. In a statement, Neville High School Head Coach, Jeff Tannehill, said:

“All of us are deeply saddened by the news of the fire that took the life of one of our players Tarver Braddock. Please, wrap the Braddock family with prayers during this difficult time. Also, please pray for the other young men who have been impacted by this, as well as their families. While they continue to heal their bodies and their hearts, we want to let them all know that the Neville community is standing behind them as they deal with this unspeakable tragedy. We are thankful to all who have reached out from around the state who have expressed condolences. We kindly ask that you respect the privacy of these families in their time of grief.”

At this moment, this is all the information received. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The identities of the victims have yet to be released.