MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Northeast Louisiana Pride hosted its first Pride Month celebration for the LGBTQ + community in Monroe Saturday, June 24.

Before pride became a celebration, it started as a protest on June 28, 1969. Fast forward to the present day, it is still being celebrated across the nation. One of the attendees, Carson Redmond, says he feels like his voice was heard.

“A ten out of ten, I feel very proud. I feel amazing because, all my life, I had to push my gayness in because nobody found it interesting. Everyone always bullied me for it. So, something like this makes me happy.”

The NELA Pride is celebrating pride month with art, music, and entertainment at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo pavilion for the first time with support from the community. Founder, and one of the organizers FOR NELA Pride, Megan Proffer, says the goal is to provide a safe environment where everyone could be welcomed.

“We wanted them to get them all together and make some connections. We wanted to make a community, and we did. The Queer community, a lot of times, isolates themselves because they are scared.

Over 30 vendors participated in the event providing local resources to the community.

“We wanted to bring allies and Queer community people together where they can get help, and that’s also one of the most important things,” Proffer said. “Our original thought was again to show the LGBTQ community that people support them.”

Joshua Mitchell was another attendee at the event. He said the community should be more accepting of the LGBTQ community.

“I’ve been out as trans for the past ten years. Between ten years ago and now, it makes me happy that we can show that, especially in Louisiana, show that we are more accepting.”

While hundreds of people attended the event, Proffer said others showed their support from across the state.

“We had people as far as Alaska making donations. We are starting a movement.”

A movement that the LGBTQ + community say they feel proud to be part of.

“I think Louisiana should be more accepting of gay people because there are a lot of us. We can’t be hiding everywhere and being pushed into the corners because we would like to show who we truly are,” explained Redmond.

Carl Guillory is another member of the LGBTQ community. He said there are no words to explain how he feels about this movement.

“There is so much love around here. I can’t really express how to really tell you, but if you were here, you would know.”

Proffer says NELA Pride is working towards building a non-profit organization. She says she hopes to host an event like this next year.