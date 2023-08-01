STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The extreme heat continues and can make it miserable for anyone to want to do outdoor activities, but for NELA football teams, practice must go on as they are just a few short weeks away from kicking off.

Sterlington Head Football Coach Lee Doty spoke with NBC 10’s Sidney Lain about how they maintain safety at practice during the extreme temperatures. “It is hot; I mean, it’s no joke out here, and it’s dangerous; you have to be really careful. One of the main things we’ve done this year is speak with our kids about hydration, nutrition, rest, and just proper maintenance of the body, combined with going out in the mornings. We have water at every station; it’s just a situation where we have to be really, really careful with the kids out here.”

The LHSAA does have protocols for practicing in extreme heat, but Doty says it’s all on the coaches to keep their athletes safe. “You know you’re supposed to only spend three hours with the kids; it’s just several things that they mandate that you do, but as a head coach, you’ve got to take that responsibility on yourself, and you can’t rely on any organization or anybody like that. It’s on you as the head coach to make sure your practice schedule, which you know is scheduled to have plenty of water and plenty of rest in between practices.”

Doty also expresses the importance of parents doing their part at home. “I think it’s important for the parents and guardians of our kids to understand the importance of hydration, nutrition, and rest at home.”

Crisp fall football nights are looking more desirable every day as the sweltering heat continues.