MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– For 25 years, the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum has partnered with numerous range of educational, health and other organizations to better the lives of kids and families in the area. The Living Well Foundation, whose mission is to enhance the quality of life and health of the citizens of Ouachita Parish and 7 surrounding parishes, has been a longtime partner and donor of the Children’s Museum.

The Foundation is pleased to support the NELA Children’s Museum as it looks to expand and grow to provide more great services and exciting interactions for our area children and youth. We are pleased with the area response to this vision and opportunity for our community and look forward to working with all involved to continue the great work of the Museum and their staff and Board. The Living Well Foundation is a non-profit public charity created from the sale of a local public hospital in 2006 with a mission to improve the quality of health and well-being for those served. Over $8,150,000 have been awarded to various projects in collaboration with healthcare, education, government, and non-profit agencies Alice M. Prophit, President/CEO of the Living Well Foundation

If you want to donate to NELA Children’s Museum you can visit the website at nelcm.org or call 318-361-9611.